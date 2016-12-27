Idaho Raffle Sold Out

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) If you had plans to buy an Idaho million dollar raffle ticket you are out of luck. The Idaho Lottery announced Tuesday that tickets for the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle are no longer available having sold out just ahead of the Christmas holiday. All 250,000 tickets are now in the hands of Idahoans hoping to win big.

We would like to say thank you to all our players and retail partners for their participation since the Raffle went on sales, and especially during the past week,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “Someone right now is holding a ticket worth $1,000,000. All players holding an Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle ticket should sign the back and keep it in a safe place until the winning numbers are announced in early January.”

The winning numbers will be announced on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 9:59 p.m. Mountain Time.