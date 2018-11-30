Idaho Science Teachers to Meet in December

BOISE, Idaho – Science teachers in Idaho will meet in early December to review and comment on potential content for the new science assessment, according to the Idaho State Department of Education.

The department explained in a news release Friday that the U.S. Department of Education requires assessments be aligned to state content standards. Idaho adopted new science standards in 2018 and must be administered in the 2019-20 school year.

Educators will meet from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3-7 at the Downtown Hampton Inn in Boise, though the department said the schedule is subject to change. Information: Karlynn Laraway at 208-332-6976.