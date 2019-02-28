Idaho Seeks Greater Control Over Federal Land Use

Idahoans deal with nearly two-thirds of land being owned by a distant federal government. In some places, Custer County for example, there is little opportunity to build a local economy because of land prohibitions.

there is little opportunity to build a local economy because of land prohibitions

Think for a moment about a pending Marsy's Law. If local prosecutors were required to inform victims about a criminal's release, small prosecuting offices in places like Custer and Camas Counties would be hard pressed to find the staff, much less pay for the program. Especially if the victim has moved 1,000 miles away. These offices are often staffed by part-time lawyers because the tax bases in the counties are thin.

More state control of federal land could provide a remedy. It could also better assist with policies designed to limit wildfires.

State Representative Dorothy Moon represents the sprawling 8th District. She is behind a series of legislative proposals with the goal of gaining some sovereign decisions over the land. Moon joined us Thursday to talk about. You can listen to our talk with her below.