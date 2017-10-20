BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials have paid $24,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by an eastern Idaho woman who said an Idaho State Police detective investigating her as part of a federal drug case coerced her into having sex. The Idaho Statesman reports that the Idaho Office of Risk Management settled the case on Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office dismissed drug charges against the woman and four other defendants following the allegations against former ISP detective Ryan Blackhawk. When the lawsuit was filed in August 2015, Blackhawk had already been fired from his job following an Idaho State Police internal investigation. ISP officials say no other ISP employees violated procedures.