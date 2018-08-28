TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho sheriffs are expressing their concern and frustration with the states driver's license system that was recently upgraded. On Monday the Idaho Transportation Department said the vendor system had failed and all offices statewide went down including other state's who use the same vendor. Even before the failure the Idaho Sheriff's Association sent a letter to Gov. "Butch" Otter dated August 23, criticizing the new system, ITD and the director. The letter, written by Sheriff Kieran Donahue, president of the association, stated it was "extremely frustrated" with the new software system and its implementation. "As sheriff, and as taxpayer, I am furious the State of Idaho has poured millions of dollars into systems that are poorly designed and implemented without the benefit of beta testing sites to address the potential and real issues with these critically important systems," Sheriff Donahue wrote. It goes on to point out that Idaho is one of a few states that mandates sheriff's offices to provide driver's license services to the public. Sheriff Donahue suggest the responsibility be given completely to ITD, where he says it belongs. A number of comments from other sheriffs were included in the letter to the governor. Jerome County Sheriff George Oppedyk wrote: "Jerome County driver's license is a mess. People in line for multiple hours. Office personnel on hold for 1-2 hours. Nobody on ITD's end can answer any questions. A complete waste of time and money!" Sheriff of Cassia County, Jay Heward, wrote, "Cassia is having problems. The new DL system does not work effectively and we are closed often while they work on problems. It has gotten old for sure." "We are living a nightmare!" wrote Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollingshead.