Idaho Teacher Who Allegedly Fed Dog To Turtle Gaining Support

Boise, Idaho (KTVB) - A petition has been circulating throughout the community of Preston, Idaho, in support of the junior high teacher who allegedly fed a puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students.

Robert Crosland, the Preston Junior High Science teacher who is the focus of the investigation, is reported to have fed the puppy to the classroom's snapping turtle on March 7 shortly after school was dismissed for the day. As many as three students may have witnessed the act.

More than 2,500 community members--including many Preston students--have signed a petition in support of Crosland, according to the KTVB report. The school issued a press release shortly after the incident was reported by a concerned parent, but didn't include very many facts, including the identity of the teacher.