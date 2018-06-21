Idaho Teens Step Up to Promote Safe Driving Among Peers

BOISE, Idaho – Teens from across Idaho are stepping up to help promote driver safety.

On Friday, 32 teens from across the state will gather with highway safety professionals in Boise to write and produce a series of public service announcements that promote safe driving among young drivers.

Teens make up less than 6 percent of all licensed drivers in Idaho, according to the Idaho Transportation Department, but in 2016 more than one out of every five crashes involved a teen driver.

“If we are going to achieve our vision of zero fatalities on our roads, young drivers need to be part of the solution,” Ken Corder, of the Office of Highway Safety, said in a news release on Thursday.

He added, “Nobody knows how to talk to teens better, than teens."