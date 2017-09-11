Idaho the Movie is Getting a Sequel and You Can Be a Part of It

If you haven't seen Idaho the Movie, you really should. It's awesome. The word is there's a sequel on the way and you could be a part of it.

Tim Woodward is a writer who decided to capture the uniqueness of Idaho and put it on film. That led to the award-winning Idaho the Movie. He is now working on a sequel and has started a Kickstarter campaign to raise the money to get it done.

Tim had a very modest goal (by movie standards) of $40,000 for his movie. It's already exceeded that amount and there is talk that the movie could be available by the holidays this year.

Backers of Tim's project get bonuses including digital downloads. For the different tier amounts, check out the official Kickstarter page.