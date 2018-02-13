Idaho Transportation Emails Hacked, Trucker Info Exposed

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho state officials are warning some 140 professional drivers of a potential personal information leak after state email accounts were hacked. The office of Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter says two Idaho Transportation Department email accounts hacked in mid-December may have exposed the personal information of truckers whose trucks are registered in the state. State Information Security Director Jeff Weak says the hack exposed Social Security and credit card numbers. About 318 driver's license numbers, 400 Social Security numbers, 999 credit card numbers, and 11 bank account numbers were in one of the emails that had been hacked. Weak says the individuals and companies impacted have been notified of the incident. ITD is looking into how wide the hack is and how it happened. “We are working closely with the ITD team and the Department of Administration to determine whether any personal data was actually breached,” Weak said in a prepared statement. “In the meantime, the ITD is taking additional measures to harden our cybersecurity defenses against another attack and ensure that the personal information of citizens is protected.”