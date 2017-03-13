Idaho Turkey Hunt Draw Complete

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) If you are a hunter that put your name in for controlled turkey hunts this year, you can now find out if you were drawn. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced draw results were in at the agencies website found at this LINK . Idaho Fish and Game says notification will be sent March 20 to those who entered the draw, but it is up to each hunter to see if they got a tag for the controlled hunt. Controlled turkey hunts are for specific areas and hunters must follow these rules .