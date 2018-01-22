Idaho Unemployment Rate Fixed To End 2017

The Idaho Department of Labor released unemployment data for December 2017 on Friday. For the third straight month, there has been no change in the seasonably adjusted rate that first fell below 3.0% in August of 2017, according to the department's website.

Idaho has experienced a .08% decrease in unemployment since December 2016, when it was 3.7%. According to the latest report , Boise led the state by adding more than 7,000 jobs in 2017.

Unemployment insurance benefit claims also fell from $2.5million to $2.3million, from December 2016 to December 2017. The labor department will release a seven year statewide labor force report on February 27, according to the report released Friday .