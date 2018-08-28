Idaho Versus Montana: Which is Better?

Gasoline is cheaper there.

The owner of a Montana radio stations admires the variety of Mexican restaurants in Twin Falls. Advantage Idaho.

Forty-six cents cheaper a gallon at a travel plaza south of Butte compared with the gas station just off the highway in Dubois, Idaho. Twenty to 30 cents cheaper than around Twin Falls. Advantage goes to Montana.

There are Jon Tester campaign signs plastered all around Helena. Advantage Idaho.

Montana has some outstanding Italian restaurants. Advantage Montana.

We’ve got the Snake River Canyon. They’ve got Gates of the Mountains along the Missouri. Call it a tie!