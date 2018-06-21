BANKS, Idaho (KLIX) A Nampa woman died after her car was hit by a passenger van full of juveniles Wednesday afternoon near the town of Banks, Idaho. The crash happened a little after 3:30 p.m. on State Highway 55 and the Banks-Lowman Road, according to Idaho State Police. Kristine Stapleton, 30, turned onto the highway in a late 90's Nissan sedan, but failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was hit by a passenger van driven by Rivers Cornelson, age 22, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Stapleton was wearing a seat belt, but died at the scene. Six of the 12 children in the van had to be taken by ambulance to area hospitals; another adult was also a passenger in the van. Everyone in the van were wearing seat belts. State Highway 55 was blocked for three hours during the investigation.