Idaho Woman Says She Crashed Because She Saw a Sasquatch

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho woman told police she crashed into a deer because she was distracted by a sasquatch in her rearview mirror.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports that the 50-year-old Tensed woman was driving south on U.S. Highway 95 on Wednesday when she struck a deer near Potlatch. The woman told Benewah County Sheriff's officials that she saw a sasquatch chasing a deer on the side of the road while driving.