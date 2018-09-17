Idaho Youth Waterfowl Hunt Coming Up

JEROME, Idaho – Young hunters will be happy.

Idaho’s Youth Water Hunt is coming up at the end of September, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. It is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 29-30.

The hunt, which is open to those 17 years and younger, includes duck, goose, coot and snipe. What do you need to know, besides that the daily bag number of each is the same as regular season limits statewide? The department said in a news release:

A migratory bird permit is required.

The Federal Migratory Bird (Duck) Stamp is not required for hunters 15 and younger.

At least one adult 18 years or older with a valid hunting license must accompany each youth hunting party into the field at all times. Adults are not authorized to hunt; they do not need a migratory bird permit or Federal Migratory Bird (Duck) stamp to accompany youth during this hunt.

All other state rules and federal regulations pertaining to take of migratory game birds are in effect for this hunt.

To learn more, check out Fish and Game's Migratory Game Bird seasons and rules booklet, which includes general rules and shooting hours. To find places to hunt, check out the Hunting Access page.