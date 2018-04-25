Idaho YouTuber’s Quest to Trade Paperclip for House
A national project was originally done where a man was able to trade a paperclip for a variety of things until he finally was able to trade for a home. An Idaho Youtuber is trying to do the same thing here.
Arnel has been going around Twin Falls trading from a paperclip, and after day one was up to a growler and a music box.
So far in day two he has made it up to a long board.
If you are interested in helping Arnel on his journey to see how it goes, contact him. We want to see how far he can go, so we will keep up with his progress.