Idaho’s Bob Nonini Gets it Right on Abortion (Opinion)

An Idaho Republican is making national news for his supposed views on abortion. Bob Nonini is a State Legislator and one of several Republicans who would like to be the state’s next Lt. Governor.

As a Republican it matters not he didn’t open his mouth. Liberals in media want to paint him as a villain from the Handmaid’s Tale.

During an appearance at a Christian forum he was questioned about his opposition to abortion. When asked if he believes a woman should face criminal charges for killing her unborn child, he supposedly said yes. Here’s a link to the story .

I say supposedly because the Associated Press says Nonini nodded his head. Maybe he had a crick in his neck. Maybe he was trying to avoid a sneeze. Maybe a fly was pestering the man. The point is, he didn’t verbalize, “Yes!” As a Republican it matters not he didn’t open his mouth. Liberals in media want to paint him as a villain from the Handmaid’s Tale.

I’ve met Bob. He’s a very nice guy.

Let me also point out if a doctor performs an abortion it would be legal. If a crook knocks a pregnant woman down and she miscarries the crook could face a homicide charge many places.

If a woman strangles a baby a day after birth it’s homicide. If she aborts the child before birth it’s legal depending on varied time frames. While some women may be traumatized by the procedure most enter it willingly and I’ll even say many do it for convenience.

Bob Nonini isn’t the bad guy in this story.