Idaho’s Favorite Condiment Isn’t Fry Sauce And That Seems Wrong

Idaho and Utah have a unique love and knowledge of Fry Sauce . Which is why I'm surprised and incredulous about the results of a study that says Fry Sauce isn't our favorite condiment. Maybe because it is beyond just a condiment? It's multiple condiments, combined into one delicious dipping concoction. Following that logic, I'll accept that Fry Sauce doesn't win and Ranch dressing is a valid winner.

Thrillist has the results of a study of user input and Ranch was the winner in Idaho and Utah (the 2 fry sauce states). If you don't know how to make fry sauce here's a video with very easy to follow instructions.