Idaho’s Jerry Kramer Was the Best

Idaho’s Jerry Kramer is often called the best football player not in the Hall-of-Fame. It mystifies fans and the men who lined up with him and against him. Coach Vince Lombardi called Kramer the best. Well, what did Vince know? He turned a ragtag team into a 5 time champion over a span of 7 years. Kramer’s unusual odyssey was the subject today of my newspaper column. This morning I read a commentary posted last month at a football blog. It suggests the voters on the selection committee need to add a few older players to the voting body. Below is a video from ChucktheCzech recounting the hallowed era of Kramer and Lombardi.