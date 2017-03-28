Idaho’s Jerry Kramer Was the Best
He was named the best at his position when the National Football League celebrated its 50th anniversary.
Coach Vince Lombardi called Kramer the best.
Idaho’s Jerry Kramer is often called the best football player not in the Hall-of-Fame. It mystifies fans and the men who lined up with him and against him. Coach Vince Lombardi called Kramer the best. Well, what did Vince know? He turned a ragtag team into a 5 time champion over a span of 7 years. Kramer’s unusual odyssey was the subject today of my newspaper column. This morning I read a commentary posted last month at a football blog. It suggests the voters on the selection committee need to add a few older players to the voting body. Below is a video from ChucktheCzech recounting the hallowed era of Kramer and Lombardi.