Idaho’s Legislative Leaders Push for Special Session

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislative leaders say Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter might call a special legislative session to address a years-long water battle that has been building in southwestern Idaho. Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill said Wednesday that an agreement has been reached by all stakeholders regarding flood control releases in the Boise River system reservoirs — which spans from Boise to Parma. Treasure Valley water users and state officials have been caught up in a lengthy lawsuit that is poised to come before the Idaho Supreme Court this summer. However, House Speaker Scott Bedke says the issue can finally be resolved if Otter calls a special session. That would allow lawmakers to pass legislation before the court rules. Otter's spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment.