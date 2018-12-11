Idaho’s Most Burglarized City Isn’t In The Magic Valley (Luckily)

Christmas is a season of joy and love...mostly. Just because its the holiday time doesn't mean crime has taken a break. Especially if you live in Lewiston!

Your Local Security website says that Lewiston is the most burglarized city in Idaho. For the time of the study, there were about 300 burglaries and the population is just over 32,000. That means they had about 1 burglary for every 100 residents. Twin Falls isn't without its own crime situations - but it is really nice to not be at the top of this crime list!

Remember, thieves are looking for you to leave your car running to heat/defrost and they are looking to see what boxes you put out by your garbage can after Christmas. Break down those boxes so they fit in the trash if you can.