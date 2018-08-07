Idaho’s Sheriffs Warn About New Trespassing Law

Idaho’s new trespassing law isn’t popular with law enforcement. The President of the Idaho Sheriff’s Association joined us on Magic Valley This Morning and shared his concerns.

Kieran Donahue also serves as Canyon County Sheriff.

While his county doesn’t share many of the same issues much of rural Idaho deals with (especially during hunting seasons) the law still impacts rural and suburban Idaho. Such as a family dog wandering onto a neighbor’s lawn or a child retrieving a toy across a property line. Should you wait until your neighbor comes home before asking permission to get the dog or a Frisbee?

You can listen to our conversation with Sheriff Donahue at this link .