Idaho’s Youth Pheasant Hunt Opens Oct. 6

JEROME, Idaho – Idaho’s youth pheasant hunt starts next weekend.

Those ages 17 years and younger, who have a valid hunting license, may participate in the hunt as long as they are accompanied by a licensed adult hunter, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

The hunt runs from Oct.6-12.

According to information released by Fish and Game, pheasant hunting starts a half hour before sunrise, except at Niagara Springs in Wendell and these other locations: C.J. Strike, Cartier Slough, Fort Boise, Market Lake, Montour, Mud Lake, Payette River, and Sterling wildlife management areas where pheasants are stocked.

The daily bag limit is three cocks, and the possession limit is nine, except on nine WMA’s in southern Idaho where pheasants are stocked. On these WMA's, the daily limit is two cocks and six in possession.

Shooting hours begin at 10 a.m.

The general pheasant hunts for all ages start Oct. 13 or Oct. 20, depending on location. For more information, check the Upland Game, Furbearer and Turkey Seasons and Rules .