If You’re Energy Efficient, You Could Earn an Award

Local companies and organizations have the chance to be recognized for their efforts last year in becoming more energy efficient.



Now through the end of March, the Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources will accept applications for the 2018 Idaho Awards for Leadership in Energy Efficiency.

The two awards acknowledge Idaho companies that exhibit leadership in implementing energy efficiency measures at their local facilities in 2017, according to a news release about the awards.

One award is for organizations engaged in Idaho industry, such as agriculture, community maintenance or manufacturing at the local government level. The other award is for buildings used for commercial, educational, local government affairs or multi-family purposes.