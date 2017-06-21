If You’re in Idaho, You Zipline With Machine Guns (WATCH)

I'm surprised we didn't think of this first. If you love ziplines and playing with firearms, you can combine the two. There's a place in Idaho west of Boise that will let you bring out your inner Chuck Norris.

I stumbled across this video on Youtube that was captured four years ago. (Where have I been?) It shows the Rod and Gun Club located in Parma, Idaho . It's a reasonable drive on the other side of Boise.

Google Maps

This is part of the MGM Ironman competition which involves you, some guns and a 20 foot zipline.

If you've ever watched Rambo and wondered what it would be like to be him, check out the MGM Ironman Facebook page for upcoming events.