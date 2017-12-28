In Idaho the Grim Reaper is Cold & White
It snows in all 50 U.S. States. In some the snow is rare. In places like Idaho it’s more common.
A website called SafeWise lists Idaho as the fourth most dangerous place for driving in snow. The survey looked at the number of drivers killed in snow-related crashes and made comparisons with figures on the number of licensed drivers in a state and according to population.
SafeWise also recommends experienced drivers periodically take safe driving courses.
Meanwhile, there is a new winter driving safety video posted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department. You can find it on the department’s Facebook page.
Wyoming is the deadliest state for winter driving.