UPDATE 10:10 A.M.: According to school district officials, there were only minor injuries in this mornings crash involving a school bus. Twin Falls School District Spokesperson Eva Craner says some students complained of minor pain after a school bus and another vehicle crashed. Craner said the accident was not severe, but did not know the extent of the damage. The students on board were being taken to Lincoln Elementary at the time. All parents were notified and those students that complained of injuries were picked up by their parents.