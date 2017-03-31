UPDATE: No Major Injuries Reported in School Bus Crash
UPDATE 10:10 A.M.: According to school district officials, there were only minor injuries in this mornings crash involving a school bus. Twin Falls School District Spokesperson Eva Craner says some students complained of minor pain after a school bus and another vehicle crashed. Craner said the accident was not severe, but did not know the extent of the damage. The students on board were being taken to Lincoln Elementary at the time. All parents were notified and those students that complained of injuries were picked up by their parents.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Little information is available after an apparent incident involving a school bus in Twin Falls at this time.
According to dispatchers, a call came in at 7:53 this morning involving two vehicles. Witnesses say they noticed several law enforcement and emergency vehicles at the intersection of Grandview Drive and 3800 N. Authorities have not been available for comment. More information will be posted as it becomes available.