Income Tax Filing Begins Monday

(KLIX) – State and federal income tax returns can be filed starting Monday.

The Idaho State Tax Commission said there are several ways to file, though filing electronically is the quickest way to receive a refund. Using direct deposit for refunds gets money to recipients even faster.

E-filers should expect their refund in about seven to eight weeks after the date they receive a filing acknowledgement from the state. Refunds for first-time filers will take about an additional three weeks.

Paper filers should expect a refund about 10 to 11 weeks after the Tax Commission receives the return. Again, about another three weeks for first-time filers.

The Tax Commission said some people might get a letter asking for more information. In those cases, refunds will be delayed until it receives the requested information and another six weeks to finish the process.

Refund status or tax help may be obtained online through the Tax Commission . For further help, call 800-972-7660.

The deadline to file 2018 income taxes is Monday, April 15.