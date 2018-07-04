UPDATE: One Dies after Crash Near Burley

UPDATE: An 81-year-old Washington man died from his injuries he got from a three vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near Burley at around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday. Idaho State Police Laura Smith, 53, of Kempner, TX, was driving a pickup pulling a trailer with a car on it, she drifted off the road, came back on and went across the median hitting a FedEx semitrialer. The Washington man, Richard Johnson, was a passenger in the pickup truck and hadn't been wearing a seat belt. According to ISP, the car came off the trailer in the crash and hit a Jeep, driven by Cody Cartisser, 18, of Jerome. Johnson was flown by air ambulance to an eastern Idaho hospital were he died; the driver of pickup and passenger Robert Smith, 59, both of Kempner, TX, were taken to a hospital in Rupert; Laura eventually was flown to a Boise hospital. Cartisser was taken to the hospital in Twin Falls by private vehicle, he wasn't wearing a seat belt, according to ISP. The two people in the FedEx truck were not transported. The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, West End Fire Department and Idaho Transportation Department all assisted with the crash.