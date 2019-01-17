Is Brad Little Going to Wear Tie Dye?

Never underestimate the need for clickbait. It draws eyes and the web traffic can increase what the site owner charges advertisers.

He didn’t say he was confiscating all the F-150s, Dodge Rams and tractors in Idaho.

Early this morning I saw this headline at the website of the Idaho Statesman:

“ Gov. Little: Climate change is real, must be reversed”

The story is from the same Associated Press copy I’ve got access to at my desk. The headline is the same. It wasn’t altered by the Statesman.

Then you get to paragraphs three and four:

"Climate is changing, there's no question about it," he said. "Sometimes what you do from a regulatory standpoint might be counter to what the right thing to do is, but you've got to recognize it. It's here. We've just got to figure out how we're going to cope with it. And we've got to slow it down. Now, reversing it is going to be a big darn job."

Little said the state has made good progress in working with agencies in the U.S. Department of Interior and U.S. Department of Agriculture.

So Little has seen climate change. Haven’t we all? In our memories winters from our younger years were always worse. The planet has been warming since the end of the last ice age. Attempts to reverse it would be a “big darn job”. Especially if the largest share of the change were part of a natural earth cycle.

The thing is, the Governor hasn’t said anything new or unusual. He also didn’t offer a solution. He didn’t say he was confiscating all the F-150s, Dodge Rams and tractors in Idaho. You aren’t being told to turn off your heat. Much ado about nothing!