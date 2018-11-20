Is it News Some Idahoans Support President Trump?

Amazingly, there are still liberals and fellow travelers in news media who are shocked some Idahoans like Donald Trump.

For eight years liberals reminded me the name Obama was preceded by President

A paper in Eastern Idaho offered this headline straight from the Onion or National Lampoon:

Local Family Discusses Why They Support Donald Trump

Note to the liberals at Idaho State Journal. He’s President Donald Trump. For eight years liberals reminded me the name Obama was preceded by President. Or Lord and Savior and His Royal Eminence.

You can see the story behind the headline by clicking here . The story goes to great lengths to tell us the family members are California transplants, although. Clearly, they aren’t granola gobbling hippies.