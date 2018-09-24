Is It Safe Enough for an Outdoor Cooking Fire?

Picture by Bill Colley.

Fire restrictions have been eased but it’s still very dry.

I’m not opposed and I suspect if you’re cooking on a grill it’s safer than throwing some coals or wood in a fire pit

There have been two large fires in Southern and Eastern Idaho in a week.  On a leisurely drive through the South Hills I spotted smoke.  The above photograph doesn’t do it justice.  It was thick and coming from a campsite.

Look, I’m not opposed and I suspect if you’re cooking on a grill it’s safer than throwing some coals or wood in a fire pit, although.  It’s pretty clear we’ve dealt with a very dry summer and fall doesn’t look wet anytime soon.  A friend at Fish and Game says we need a good soaking three day rain.  Do you agree?

Filed Under: Autumn, bill colley, Fire Restrictions, fire warning, rain, south hills, summer, wildfire
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Top Story, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top