Is It Safe Enough for an Outdoor Cooking Fire?

Fire restrictions have been eased but it’s still very dry.

There have been two large fires in Southern and Eastern Idaho in a week. On a leisurely drive through the South Hills I spotted smoke. The above photograph doesn’t do it justice. It was thick and coming from a campsite.

Look, I’m not opposed and I suspect if you’re cooking on a grill it’s safer than throwing some coals or wood in a fire pit, although. It’s pretty clear we’ve dealt with a very dry summer and fall doesn’t look wet anytime soon. A friend at Fish and Game says we need a good soaking three day rain. Do you agree?