Is It Too Early For Studded Snow Tires In Twin Falls?

Well, both yes and no. Legally, you can put them on, the sound may just drive you crazy.

It is my understanding that most people wait until a good snow fall before they put on their studded tires. However, according to Idaho law, you were allowed to place your studded tires on your car October 1st.

If that doesn't explain how unpredictable Idaho winter can be, I don't know what does. Studded snow tires are allowed on the roadways from October 1st to April 30th.

So, if you want to get it over with and don't mind the pinging noise of the studs on the roads, you can put them on now. Or, you can wait for the first big snowfall.