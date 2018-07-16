Is McCall Really the Prettiest Place in Idaho?
Every state has a few towns limousine liberals love. One of my co-workers may have written about this survey from House Beautiful but surely I’ve got a different take.
You get the impression the writer has never traveled Idaho and instead only looked at some brochures.
McCall is listed as Idaho’s most beautiful town. It’s very pretty, no doubt, and it’s also very small. You get the impression the writer has never traveled Idaho and instead only looked at some brochures. There’s an old Monty Python sketch where a travel writer opines on the United States. He comments about the big cars and people pointing at things. Then he admits he saw it all in a brochure.
When I passed through McCall two weeks ago my impression was it’s the kind of place liberal newcomers settle and tell friends elsewhere it’s lovely, however. They also claim you can’t go outside of town because Idaho mountain men will make you “squeal like a pig”. Which is why travel writers have such a narrow view of the state. To them it would be like sailing up the Amazon without a guide.