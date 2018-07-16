Is McCall Really the Prettiest Place in Idaho?

Every state has a few towns limousine liberals love. One of my co-workers may have written about this survey from House Beautiful but surely I’ve got a different take.

McCall is listed as Idaho’s most beautiful town. It’s very pretty, no doubt, and it’s also very small. You get the impression the writer has never traveled Idaho and instead only looked at some brochures. There’s an old Monty Python sketch where a travel writer opines on the United States. He comments about the big cars and people pointing at things. Then he admits he saw it all in a brochure.