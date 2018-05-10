UPDATE: Woman Hit by Truck Near Wendell on I-84
UPDATE: State police say an Idaho Falls woman was hit and killed while walking on the interstate near Wendell early this morning. ISP identified the woman as 57-year-old Cynthia Mead who died at the scene. Mead was walking in the right lane of eastbound I-84 on curve when she was hit by a semitrailer. ISP says the driver could not stop in time to avoid hitting the woman because of the curve. The eastbound lanes were blocked for about three hours. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Transportation Department, and Wendell Quick Response Unit helped in the investigation.
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared, lanes are open.
Idaho State Police say the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are blocked by a crash near Wendell this morning. The crash was first reported at 2:40 a.m. For the latest information on Idaho road conditions go to 511.idaho.gov.