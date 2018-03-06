ISP Detectives Justified in Using Deadly Force, Prosecutor Says

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) – A special prosecutor who investigated a shooting by Idaho State Police in March 2017 has ruled that the detectives were justified in firing their weapons.

On March 17, 2017, detectives stopped Rocco Chacon, 24, of Pocatello, who was wanted on two outstanding felony warrants, at an intersection in Pocatello, but as the detectives approached the vehicle Chacon accelerated and struck one of the detectives.

Fearing that Chacon had run over a detective as he drove forward, several detectives fired their weapons. Shaylee Williamson, 20 years of age of Pocatello, who was a passenger in Chacon's vehicle, was struck by the gun fire. Chacon fled the scene and a pursuit ensued.

Both were apprehended and treated at a local hospital.