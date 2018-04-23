ISP Reports Two Accidents Involving Motorcycles During Weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Two people were injured in two unrelated motorcycle accidents during the weekend in eastern Idaho. Idaho State Police say one of the victims had to be flown by air ambulance to the hospital. The first crash happened Saturday at around 2:30 p.m. on US Highway 26 west of Swan Valley. ISP says 43-year-old Ginger Colby of Idaho Falls was driving a motorcycle when she went around a curve and hit a guardrail. Colby was separated from the bike and ended up in the road; she had been wearing a helmet. She was taken by ground ambulance to the East Idaho Regional Medical Center. Later at around 8 p.m., ISP responded to another motorcycle crash south of Inkom. Gregory Dewall, age 54, of Pocatello, hit a deer that walked onto the road, that threw Gregory's passenger, Charlene Dewall, age 58, from the motorcycle. ISP says neither one of them had a helmet on. The passenger was flown to a Pocatello hospital.