ISP Reports Two Accidents Involving Trucks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Several trucks were involved in accidents during the weekend in southern Idaho. On Friday afternoon a Jerome man was involved in a crash in east Idaho after he rear-ended another truck. According to Idaho State Police, Buddy McCuistion, age 36, was driving a semitrailer when traffic backed up on Interstate 15 in Blackfoot. ISP says traffic had stopped when the accident happened. Meanwhile, on Saturday, ISP reported another accident involving a semitrailer near Carey on Highway 93 at a little after 1 p.m. Kirt Armistead, age 48, of Canada, was headed north when he failed to negotiate a curve and rolled the truck, which came to rest on its top. The driver was wearing a seat belt, but had to be flown by air ambulance to a Pocatello hospital.