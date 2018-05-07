ISP: Three Killed in Motorcycle Related Crashes Since Friday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) State police say three people lost their lives in motorcycle related accidents across Idaho since Friday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, the deaths happened in three different accidents, one in north Idaho, the other two in southeastern Idaho. The latest happened on Saturday near Malad City at arond 8:40 p.m. on Old Highway 191. ISP says Mark Coppenger, age 54, of Tremonton, Utah, died after his motorcycle went off the road and flipped, he died at the scene. Coppenger was not wearing a helmet. Meanwhile, on Friday at just before 11 p.m. ISP investigated another fatal motorcycle crash near Spirit Lake on State Highway 41. 49-year-old Mark Kondash, of Newport, Washington, was driving a motorcycle when Jonathan Smith, age 25, of Spirit Lake, turned in front of him in a small pickup. The motorcycle hit the side of the pickup throwing both Kondash and his passenger, Alayna Wright, age 48, off. Wright died from her injuries at the scene, Kondash was taken to the hospital. Earlier on Friday, ISP investigated another crash in Chubbuck that killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist Friday afternoon. Matthew Lee, of Pocatello, was on a motorcycle with a juvenile passenger when they were hit by a 3/4 ton pickup truck. Lee had not been wearing a helmet while the juvenile was.