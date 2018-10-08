ISP: Three Killed on East Idaho Highways on Sunday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) State Police say three people died it separate accidents during the weekend in eastern Idaho. On Saturday evening a Toole, Utah man was killed when he hit a a potato truck on Interstate 86 in Power County. Idaho State Police say 57-year-old Dean Rottini was driving a Audi TT coupe and hit the back of the truck at around 8:22 p.m. Rottini was not wearing a seat belt and taken to the Portneuf Medical Center where he died. The drive of the truck was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. On Sunday at about 1:10 p.m. a man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle died when he hit an SUV on Highway 30 near Lava Hot Springs. Jason Huffine, age 22, of Pocatello, hit a pickup that had pulled out from a private drive. The driver of the SUV, Marea Betty, age 61, of Lava Hot Springs was taken to the hospital. At around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday in Rexburg, a Pocatello man was killed when his van hit the back of a semitrailer. Heath Babcock, age 38, was driving the Ram cargo van on US-20 when he hit the truck and died from his injures; he was wearing a seat belt.