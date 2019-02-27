ISP: Two Crashes Involving Trucks on I-84 East of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-State Police responded to two crashes on Interstate 84 near Twin Falls Wednesday, both involved trucks.

Idaho State Police say troopers responded at around 1:37 p.m. east of Twin Falls, the first crash involved a Dodge minivan that spun out of control and was struck by a Freightliner; Marissa Roberston, age 26, of Heyburn, was driving the van while 52-year-old James Calder, of Beaufort, South Carolina was driving the semi.

ISP says the second crash involved another Freightliner that was hit by a Honda Civic driven by Branden Hinkle, age 19, of Nampa, Husein Topalvic, age 35, of West Valley, Utah was driving the truck.

Everyone involved in the crash had their seat belt and didn't need to be taken to the hospital. The crash blocked one lane of traffic for about two hours while crews cleared the scene. The Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Magic Valley Paramedics and First Segregation Fire Department assisted ISP with the crash.