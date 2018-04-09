It Has Begun. What Time Is Too Early For Twin Falls Lawn Mowing?

Saturday morning was the first time I heard the sound of lawns being mowed in months. I get wanting to get your yardwork done early in July before the thermometer shoots up to 96 degrees, but what excuse do you have when the daytime high is expected to be 53 degrees.

I have a neighbor whom I refer to as "Bob The Builder," who likes to knock out home projects and yardwork extremely early on Saturday mornings. I have never confronted him, because he's a great guy, and probably near 70-years-old. Also, technically, no laws are being broken by firing up your lawn equipment at a time when most people are teeing off at the first available time slot at the local golf course.

I was curious to find out what the police had to say about those who continually play spoiler to people just wanting to sleep past 8 a.m.

"It's all about respecting each other as neighbors, and being within reason,"said Officer JP O'Donnell, of the Twin Falls Police Department. "Legally, there's nothing we can really do about situations like that, unless there's a pattern."

Being the parent of a 2-year-old boy, a lawn mower is not a very welcoming sound at 7:30 a.m. Why not begin with some light hedge trimming, or weed pulling, and then graduate to full-blown lawn mowing at a more reasonable time of day. There is a process though for people who might intentionally take delight in giving their neighbor a little bit of the ol' noisy business.

"If there's a pattern of harassment, where we've come out and spoken to the person on one or more occasion at an unusual hour, then a crime report can be taken," said O'Donnell. "That report is then presented to a prosecuting attorney for review."

I want to thank Officer O'Donnell for answering my questions. And now, I have a question for you Twin Falls. What time do you think is a REASONABLE time to mow your lawn?