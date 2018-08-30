UPDATE: ITD Finds Temporary Fix to Open DMV Offices

UPDATE: Managers of the DMV office in Twin Falls County say that the announced fix was not working this morning. In a social media post, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office says they had opened, but ran into problems and could not get the system to work. It has been suggested the public call their local offices before they walk in to do business.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The Idaho Transportation Department says it has a short-term fix that will allow driver's license offices to reopen after glitches forced a shut down across the state. ITD says the temporary solution will allow sheriff's offices to reopen licensing offices statewide. However, ITD says you should call your local DMV to find out if they are taking customers. “This is currently one of the highest priorities in state government,” said Governor C. L. “Butch” Otter. “We have agreed to work closely with our partners in law enforcement and other affected stakeholders to identify, prioritize and resolve the issues creating backlogs and frustration at the Division of Motor Vehicles. To that end, my office is committed to getting the system up and running efficiently in the interim and ensuring the problems are fixed over the long-term.”