ITD: Highway Work to Begin Soon in South-central Idaho

Ongoing projects include three major bridge replacement projects, including the I-84 Twin Bridges over the Snake River near Declo, the Big Wood River bridge on Idaho 75 near Ketchum, and the Big Wood River Bridge on U.S. 20 near Timmerman Junction.

Additionally, several other sections of roadway will have pavement-preservation work, 15 bridge-preservation jobs, and more than 78 miles of roadway seal coats.