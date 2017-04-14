ITD: Highway Work to Begin Soon in South-central Idaho
JEROME, Idaho – Several highway projects are planned to begin later this month in Jerome and Twin Falls counties.
According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the largest paving projects will take place along Interstate 84 in three locations – for about nine miles between Wendell and Jerome, and two sections in eastern Jerome County between Idaho 50 and Kasota Road for a total of 13 miles.
Rehabilitation of a seven-mile section of U.S. Highway 93 in southern Twin Falls County between Rogerson and Hollister will be completed in late summer. Two other projects on the same highway will add a traffic signal at 500 South Road and widen the road through the 400 South intersection in Jerome County.
ITD also says,
Ongoing projects include three major bridge replacement projects, including the I-84 Twin Bridges over the Snake River near Declo, the Big Wood River bridge on Idaho 75 near Ketchum, and the Big Wood River Bridge on U.S. 20 near Timmerman Junction.
Additionally, several other sections of roadway will have pavement-preservation work, 15 bridge-preservation jobs, and more than 78 miles of roadway seal coats.
In all, about $36 million of new construction work will be under contract in southern Idaho in 2017, the agency says, including the following projects:
- I-84, Elmore/Gooding County bridge preservation (13 bridges)
- I-84, Glenns Ferry to King Hill concrete preservation
- I-84, Wendell to J Canal Bridge
- I-84, Idaho 50 to Valley Road Eastbound
- I-84, Northside Canal to Kasota Road West Bound
- I-84, Snake River Twin Bridges
- S. 20, Big Wood River Bridge (Stanton Crossing)*
- S. 30, Bickel to 4900 East
- S. 93, Deep Creek to Hollister
- S. 93, 500 South Intersection
- S. 93, 400 South Road Intersection
- Idaho 25, Ridgeway Road overpass preservation
- Idaho 46, Snake River to Rex Leland and Wendell
- Idaho 50, Hansen Bridge preservation
- Idaho 75, Big Wood River Bridge
- Idaho 81, Yale Road to Marsh Creek Bridge
Seal coat sections include:
- I-84, Bliss to Tuttle (milepost 137.7 to 149.5)
- I-84, Near Twin Falls Exit (milepost 171.9 to 173.9)
- S. 93, Snake River to I-84 (milepost 50.33 to 52.7)
- Idaho 27, Oakley to Burley (milepost 0.0-22.0)
- Idaho 77, Declo to I-84 (milepost 14.6 to 18.12)
- Idaho 77, Spur City of Rocks Road (milepost 0.0 to 13.5)
- Idaho 75, Magic Reservoir to Timmerman (milepost 92.75 to 102.08)
- Idaho 75, East Fork to Big Wood River (milepost 122.9 to 126.8)
- Idaho 81, Malta to Yale Road (milepost 0.0 to 9.5)
Source: Idaho Transportation Department