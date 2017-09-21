ITD, State Legislators Meet in Shoshone

The last time the location of a new building for ITD District 4 was discussed, the District 4 board member understood rural challenges and insisted that Shoshone was the proper location. We agree. The importance of ITD to Shoshone cannot be overestimated. With over 60 employees and potentially 30 more hired in the next 10 years to replace those retiring, District 4 has qualified people in the Shoshone office who understand rural Idaho first hand and ITD is already having trouble filling job openings in larger communities.