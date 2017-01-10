It’s a Bird! It’s a Plane! No, It’s an Idahoan With A Propeller Strapped To His Back! (WATCH)

In case you haven't heard the news, there are people in Idaho that are strapping propellers to their back and flying across our friendly skies.

It's called " paramotoring " and it is quite the thing in Idaho. This guy chose an epic (and obviously warmer) day to take to the skies.

Paramotoring is one way to refer to powered paragliding since there is also fortunately a parachute involved. The Wikipedia page does a much better job of describing how this works than I could ever do.

Powered paragliding , also known as paramotoring , is a form of ultralight aviation where the pilot wears a motor on their back (a paramotor ) which provides enough thrust to take off using an adapted paraglider or paramotor wing. It can be launched in still air, and on level ground, by the pilot alone — no assistance is required.

Although he flew MUCH higher than I would have been willing, he is rewarded with absolutely incredible views of Swan Valley. My jaw is on the floor.