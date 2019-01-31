It’s The Final Weekend Of The McCall Winter Festival

The McCall Winter Festival is the premiere winter event in Idaho and it ends this weekend. I've never been to the festival but I was going through pictures and getting information from the McCall Winter Festival Facebook page and it looks like an awesome winter trip.

This year the festival includes a carnival, beard and hairy legs contest, culinary fundraiser, bingo, sled dog races, a parade, and a snow sculpture contest. Many of the events have already happened but there is also still a weekend full of winter fun in McCall. Check out the Facebook page for updates on activities and schedules.