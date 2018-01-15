January Fish Stocking at Filer Ponds

FILER, Idaho (KLIX) – If you have a hankering to catch some fish this winter, there is one local water that still is being stocked by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

The Filer Ponds were stocked with 345 rainbow trout between Jan. 8-12, and the ponds will again be stocked with the same number of fish between Jan. 22-26.

Fish stocked are rainbow trout between 10 and 12 inches long.