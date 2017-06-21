Jerome County Man Arrested after Hours Long Standoff

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Jerome County Sheriffs Office responded to a disturbance call Monday night that turned into a standoff with a wanted felon that lasted for hours.

Authorities were dispatched to the property at 232 North 300 East around 8:30. John Lopez, who lives at the property, had a gun and barricaded himself into a trailer when authorities arrived, threatening to shoot officers or himself.

The Jerome Rural Fire Department blocked the road from 200 to 300 North and negotiators from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office were called in to convince him to surrender. "Negotiators talked to him on the phone for several hours eventually got him to give up. I think without their assistance you know bad things could have happened," said Captain George Oppedyk of the Jerome County Sheriff's Office.