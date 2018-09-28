JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) The Jerome County Planning and Zoning Administrator will step down after 26 years on the job. Today, a special ceremony to bid farewell to Art Brown will be held at the Jerome County Fairgrounds that the public is invited to attend. The event begins at 5 p.m. and goes to 7 p.m. The actual last day for Brown will be September 30. The assistant, Nancy Marshall, has been appointed to serve as the new administrator. Marshall has served as assistant administrator for the past 13 years.